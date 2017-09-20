Board holds off for now on LGBT discrimination declaration

By : Wire Report
September 20, 2017
Comments: 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Civil Rights Commission is holding off for now on deciding whether to declare that discrimination against LGBT people in employment, housing and public accommodations is already unlawful under state law.

The commission met Monday to consider the request after two months of public feedback. The interpretive statement, if issued, would say discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity is a form of sex discrimination outlawed under Michigan’s 1976 civil rights law.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights says the commission voted to table to request from LGBT rights group Equality Michigan.

An assistant attorney general told the commission the legislature, not the commission, should address changes in state law. The commission is asking Attorney General Bill Schuette for a formal opinion on its authority.

Wire Report

