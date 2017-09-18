Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife Michelle Rounds found dead of apparent suicide

Michelle Rounds, Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife, was found dead of an apparent suicide on Monday, TMZ reports. She was 46.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child,” O’Donnell said in a statement to TMZ.

O’Donnell and Rounds married in June 2012. While together, the couple adopted their now four-year-old daughter, Dakota. They filed for divorce in February 2015 and battled for custody of Dakota. Last year, O’Donnell confirmed that she has sole custody.

In 2015, Rounds was hospitalized for an apparent overdose.

Rounds’ mother posted a message on suicide awareness via TMZ, “If anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated. There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out …”