Hillary Clinton makes surprise appearance at Edith Windsor’s funeral

ABOVE: Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance at Edith Windsor’s funeral. (Screenshot courtesy Emanu-El)

Joining the LGBT community in mourning the loss of Edith Windsor, Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance during her memorial service Friday to honor the LGBT pioneer as someone who “helped change hearts and minds, including mine.”

During the ceremony at Temple Emanu-El in New York City, Clinton spoke at length about Windsor’s impact on America and her advancement of LGBT equality.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, opened her speech with a question: “Doesn’t it just feel great being here to honor and remember someone who had such a positive, lasting influence on our country and the world?”

Recalling Windsor’s victory in 2013 at the U.S. Supreme Court against the anti-gay Defense of Marriage Act, Clinton said upon Windsor’s victory “much of America cheered with her.”

“It is fitting that she will be immortalized in history books in that landmark decision synonymous with equal rights and dignity under the law,” Clinton said. “But she didn’t stop there. She continued to support the needs and the rights of the LGBT community. She helped change hearts and minds, including mine. And we are forever grateful to her for that.”

Clinton’s deep respect for Windsor is well-known. In an interview with the Washington Blade during the 2016 presidential campaign, Clinton identified Windsor as an LGBT person she sees as a role model.