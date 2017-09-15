Michigan apple farmer barred from market over same-sex marriage goes to court

By : Wire Report
September 15, 2017
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A judge has heard arguments challenging a Michigan city’s decision to keep an apple grower away from its seasonal market because of his views on same-sex marriage.

In defense, East Lansing attorney Michael Bogren says the city doesn’t want a vendor who discriminates.

Stephen Tennes has been a popular apple dealer at the city-run market. But that was before East Lansing learned that he doesn’t allow same-sex couples to get married at his Eaton County farm, which is a popular place for weddings.

The city didn’t invite Tennes to sell fruit this year. East Lansing says vendors must follow its civil rights ordinance, which bars discrimination.

Federal Judge Paul Maloney heard arguments Sept. 13 on Tennes’ request for an injunction that would allow him to return. There was no immediate decision.

