Kid Rock asks why ‘is everything so gay?’ in political rant

ABOVE: (Photo via Wikimedia Commons. U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Michael R. Holzworth)

Kid Rock got political at his concert in Detroit on Tuesday addressing everything from marriage equality and transgender bathroom rights to white supremacy and “deadbeat dads.”

The outspoken Trump supporter has been teasing a possible run for Senate in Michigan since the launch of his “Kid Rock for Senate” website this summer. Although no official announcement has been made, Rock gave a brief rundown on his views on some political issues.

He admitted to the crowd he’s for marriage equality but is against transgender individuals using bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

“And why, these days, is everything so gay?” Rock tells the crowd. “Gay rights, transgender this and that. I say let gay folks get married if they want and I’m not even close to a Democrat. But things shouldn’t be this complicated, and no you don’t get to choose, because whatever you have between your legs should determine the bathroom that you use.”

Rock also addressed his hatred for “deadbeat dads” and tells racists to “stay the hell away.”

“And you deadbeat dads, who refuse to be a man, who refuse to be there for their sons and raise them up to be good men. You no good derelict sperm donors wannabes. I say lock all you a–holes up and throw away the f–king keys,” Rock says.

“And if you wanna take a knee and sit there during our Star Spangled Banner, call me a racist because I’m not PC and think you have to remind me that black lives matter. Nazis. F–king bigots. And now again the KKK? I say f–k all you racists. Stay the hell away,” Rock continued.

If Rock was to run for office, he would be up against Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Watch Rock’s rant below.