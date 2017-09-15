Aaron Carter takes HIV test in emotional ‘The Doctors’ interview

Aaron Carter learned he is HIV negative during an emotional, two-part interview on “The Doctors,” which aired this week.

Carter, who came out as bisexual in August, shared that he feared he could be HIV positive because of his low weight. The 29-year-old singer learned he weighs just 115 pounds at six feet tall.

He also admitted that he hasn’t always been safe sexually.

“I felt like I was putting people at risk with my body,” Carter told gastroenterologist Dr. Jorge Rodriguez and “Doctors” host Travis Stork. “And that was scary and what else scared me is that I didn’t have the courage to go face the music.”

The test revealed Carter tested negative for HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

A drug test was also given to Carter, who has been accused of using cocaine and meth. Carter tested negative for those drugs but tested positive for marijuana, Benzodiazepines (Xanax) and opiates (hydrocodone).

“What scares me about that drug panel,” Dr. Stork tells Carter, “is your sister (Leslie Carter) perished from an overdose and you’ve got a mixture of benzodiazepines with opiates, which is how many people accidentally can die. These medications — and I’m speaking now purely from the doctor’s perspective — can be very, very scary.”

Carter also opened up about his addiction to cosmetic surgery.

“I get fillers. Restylane, Voluma, Rejuviderm. I get all three, and I’m going to continue doing it,” Carter says.

In another segment, Carter got emotional discussing the trauma he’s experienced with his family, including the death of his sister and father and his estranged relationship with his brother, Nick Carter.

“My lowest point was right after my sister died. My brother Nick sending me pictures of Whitney Houston in a coffin, saying RIP. Thanks for listening, because you never did,” Carter says. “I lost my career, my parents divorced, I lost my dad, I lost my sister, I lost my brother Nick, I lost Angel [his twin sister]. How do I keep going? I don’t know.”