TIGLFF: What’s Playing Where?

September 14, 2017
Whether you are looking for drama or comedy, musicals or documentaries, short films or feature length pictures; the 28th Annual Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival, running Oct. 6-14, has got it all.

With more than 50 films showing at nearly a dozen locations across Tampa Bay, you’re sure to get a “reel” sense of LGBTQ life on film. For more information on the films being presented and ticket prices, visit TIGLFF.com.

Friday, Oct. 6

Opening Night Film — Freak Show

7:30 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Like Foam (Como la espuma)

10:00 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

In Spanish with English subtitles.

Saturday, Oct. 7

City of the Future (Cidade do Futuro)

11:00 a.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

In Portuguese with English subtitles.

The Wound (Inxeba)

12:30 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

In Xhosa with English subtitles.

Documentary Spotlight – Chavela

2:30 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

In Spanish with English subtitles.

Alaska is a Drag

4:30 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

God’s Own Country

6:30 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Signature Move

8:30 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Sponsored by OutCast.

Happiness Adjacent

10:30 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Writer/Director Rob Williams is scheduled to attend.

Documentary Centerpiece – The Lavender Scare

6:00 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Sponsored by Equality Florida

Director Josh Howard and author David Johnson are scheduled to attend.

Sunday, Oct. 8

I Dream in Another Language (Sueno en otra idioma)

11:45 a.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

In Spanish with English subtitles.

Whose Streets

2:00 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Sensitivity Training

4:00 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Sponsored by Regions Bank.

Tom of Finland

8:30 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

In Finnish with English subtitles.

Sponsored by Florida Leather & Kink, Tampa Bay Bears and Tampa Bay Bondage Club.

Monday, Oct. 9

Narrative Spotlight— Nobody’s Watching (Nadie nos mira)

7:00 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

In English and Spanish with English subtitles.

Sponsored by Epicurean.

Heartstone (Hjartasteinn)

9:00 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

In Icelandic with English subtitles.

Alabama Bound

7:00 p.m.

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg

Sponsored by Equality Florida.

Apricot Groves

9:00 p.m.

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg

In Armenian with English subtitles.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Seventeen (Siebzehn)

7:00 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

In German with English subtitles.

Something Like Summer

9:00 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Actors Grant Davis and Davi Santos, and producer Carlos Pedraza are scheduled to attend.

Gloria: One Helluva Ride!

7:00 p.m.

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg

Sponsored by Creative Loafing.

Torrey Pines

9:00 p.m.

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg

Wednesday, Oct. 11

After Louie

7:30 p.m.

Empath Partners in Care, St. Petersburg.

Sponsored by EPIC/Empath Health, Come Out St. Pete and Punky’s.

The Constitution (Ustav Republike Hrvatske)

7:00 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

In Croatian with English subtitles.

4 Days in France (Jours de France)

9:00 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

In French with English subtitles.

Abu (Father)

7:00 p.m.

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg

Sponsored by Visit St. Pete/Clearwater Film Commission.

In English and Urdu with English subtitles.

Director Arshad Khan is scheduled to attend.

The Feels

9:00 p.m.

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg

Thursday, Oct. 12

Families Like Yours

5:00 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

Sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Participants are scheduled to attend.

Movie in the Park: Some Like it Hot

6:00 p.m.

North Straub Park, St. Petersburg

Sponsored by St. Petersburg Preservation.

Live music provided by Jennifer Real. Film will begin at dusk.

Screwed (Pihalla)

6:45 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

In Finnish with English subtitles.

Narrative Centerpiece – Princess Cyd

7:00 p.m.

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg

Sponsored by Pro Suzy.

An Evening with Kalup Linzy

8:00 p.m.

Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, Tampa

Sponsored by Caroline and Dennis Strong.

In partnership with the Museum of Photographic Arts, TIGLFF hosts Kalup Linzy, who will present a collection of his short narratives and music based videos. Limited to 100 seats.

Close Knit (Karera ga honki de amu toki wa)

9:00 p.m.

Tampa Theatre, Tampa

In Japanese with English subtitles.

Dating My Mother

9:15 p.m.

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg

Sponsored by Sylvia Rusche/State Farm Insurance.

Friday, Oct. 13

The Untold

Tales of Armistead Maupin

6:30 p.m.

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg

Sponsored by Macy’s.

A Million Happy Nows

7:00 p.m.

AMC Sundial, St. Petersburg

Sponsored by Transamerica.

A Date for Mad Mary

8:30 p.m.

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg

Saturday Church

9:00 p.m.

AMC Sundial, St. Petersburg

Rift (Rokkur)

10:30 p.m.

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg

Sponsored by freeFall Theatre.

In Icelandic with English subtitles.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Santa Y Andres

11:00 a.m.

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg

Sponsored by Watermark.

In Spanish with English subtitles.

Queer Youth Celebration – Just Charlie

11:30 a.m.

Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg

Sponsored by James Aaron Nock-Hope.

Rebels on Pointe

1:00 p.m.

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg

A Little Drama Shorts

3:00 p.m.

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg

A collection of dramatic shorts; featuring: Exchange, Tear of the Peony, Tailor, Mine, Pool, A Little Drama, Things Break In, Scar Tissue and Sis.

A Little Happiness Shorts

5:00 p.m.

freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg

A collection of comedic shorts; featuring: The Escape Hatch, Meat, Coming Full Circle, Britney-holics Anonymous, Swimming Pool, Even the Cutest Kittens, Amelia & Charley, Foreign Lovers and Post-Apocalyptic Potluck.

Closing Night Film — Hello Again

8:00 p.m.

AMC Sundial, St. Petersburg

Sponsored by Enigma.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Bonus Film — Susanna Bartsch: On Top

1:30 p.m.

Tampa Museum of Art, Tampa

Sponsored by Tampa Museum of Art.

