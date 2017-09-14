TIGLFF: What’s Playing Where?

Whether you are looking for drama or comedy, musicals or documentaries, short films or feature length pictures; the 28th Annual Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival, running Oct. 6-14, has got it all.
With more than 50 films showing at nearly a dozen locations across Tampa Bay, you’re sure to get a “reel” sense of LGBTQ life on film. For more information on the films being presented and ticket prices, visit TIGLFF.com.
Friday, Oct. 6
Opening Night Film — Freak Show
7:30 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
Like Foam (Como la espuma)
10:00 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
In Spanish with English subtitles.
Saturday, Oct. 7
City of the Future (Cidade do Futuro)
11:00 a.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
In Portuguese with English subtitles.
The Wound (Inxeba)
12:30 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
In Xhosa with English subtitles.
Documentary Spotlight – Chavela
2:30 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
In Spanish with English subtitles.
Alaska is a Drag
4:30 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
God’s Own Country
6:30 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
Signature Move
8:30 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
Sponsored by OutCast.
Happiness Adjacent
10:30 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
Writer/Director Rob Williams is scheduled to attend.
Documentary Centerpiece – The Lavender Scare
6:00 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
Sponsored by Equality Florida
Director Josh Howard and author David Johnson are scheduled to attend.
Sunday, Oct. 8
I Dream in Another Language (Sueno en otra idioma)
11:45 a.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
In Spanish with English subtitles.
Whose Streets
2:00 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
Sensitivity Training
4:00 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
Sponsored by Regions Bank.
Tom of Finland
8:30 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
In Finnish with English subtitles.
Sponsored by Florida Leather & Kink, Tampa Bay Bears and Tampa Bay Bondage Club.
Monday, Oct. 9
Narrative Spotlight— Nobody’s Watching (Nadie nos mira)
7:00 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
In English and Spanish with English subtitles.
Sponsored by Epicurean.
Heartstone (Hjartasteinn)
9:00 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
In Icelandic with English subtitles.
Alabama Bound
7:00 p.m.
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg
Sponsored by Equality Florida.
Apricot Groves
9:00 p.m.
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg
In Armenian with English subtitles.
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Seventeen (Siebzehn)
7:00 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
In German with English subtitles.
Something Like Summer
9:00 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
Actors Grant Davis and Davi Santos, and producer Carlos Pedraza are scheduled to attend.
Gloria: One Helluva Ride!
7:00 p.m.
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg
Sponsored by Creative Loafing.
Torrey Pines
9:00 p.m.
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg
Wednesday, Oct. 11
After Louie
7:30 p.m.
Empath Partners in Care, St. Petersburg.
Sponsored by EPIC/Empath Health, Come Out St. Pete and Punky’s.
The Constitution (Ustav Republike Hrvatske)
7:00 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
In Croatian with English subtitles.
4 Days in France (Jours de France)
9:00 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
In French with English subtitles.
Abu (Father)
7:00 p.m.
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg
Sponsored by Visit St. Pete/Clearwater Film Commission.
In English and Urdu with English subtitles.
Director Arshad Khan is scheduled to attend.
The Feels
9:00 p.m.
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg
Thursday, Oct. 12
Families Like Yours
5:00 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
Sponsored by Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Participants are scheduled to attend.
Movie in the Park: Some Like it Hot
6:00 p.m.
North Straub Park, St. Petersburg
Sponsored by St. Petersburg Preservation.
Live music provided by Jennifer Real. Film will begin at dusk.
Screwed (Pihalla)
6:45 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
In Finnish with English subtitles.
Narrative Centerpiece – Princess Cyd
7:00 p.m.
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg
Sponsored by Pro Suzy.
An Evening with Kalup Linzy
8:00 p.m.
Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, Tampa
Sponsored by Caroline and Dennis Strong.
In partnership with the Museum of Photographic Arts, TIGLFF hosts Kalup Linzy, who will present a collection of his short narratives and music based videos. Limited to 100 seats.
Close Knit (Karera ga honki de amu toki wa)
9:00 p.m.
Tampa Theatre, Tampa
In Japanese with English subtitles.
Dating My Mother
9:15 p.m.
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg
Sponsored by Sylvia Rusche/State Farm Insurance.
Friday, Oct. 13
The Untold
Tales of Armistead Maupin
6:30 p.m.
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg
Sponsored by Macy’s.
A Million Happy Nows
7:00 p.m.
AMC Sundial, St. Petersburg
Sponsored by Transamerica.
A Date for Mad Mary
8:30 p.m.
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg
Saturday Church
9:00 p.m.
AMC Sundial, St. Petersburg
Rift (Rokkur)
10:30 p.m.
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg
Sponsored by freeFall Theatre.
In Icelandic with English subtitles.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Santa Y Andres
11:00 a.m.
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg
Sponsored by Watermark.
In Spanish with English subtitles.
Queer Youth Celebration – Just Charlie
11:30 a.m.
Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg
Sponsored by James Aaron Nock-Hope.
Rebels on Pointe
1:00 p.m.
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg
A Little Drama Shorts
3:00 p.m.
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg
A collection of dramatic shorts; featuring: Exchange, Tear of the Peony, Tailor, Mine, Pool, A Little Drama, Things Break In, Scar Tissue and Sis.
A Little Happiness Shorts
5:00 p.m.
freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg
A collection of comedic shorts; featuring: The Escape Hatch, Meat, Coming Full Circle, Britney-holics Anonymous, Swimming Pool, Even the Cutest Kittens, Amelia & Charley, Foreign Lovers and Post-Apocalyptic Potluck.
Closing Night Film — Hello Again
8:00 p.m.
AMC Sundial, St. Petersburg
Sponsored by Enigma.
Sunday, Oct. 15
Bonus Film — Susanna Bartsch: On Top
1:30 p.m.
Tampa Museum of Art, Tampa
Sponsored by Tampa Museum of Art.