Jane Lynch, Andrew Rannells will guest star on ‘Will & Grace’

Jane Lynch and Andrew Rannells have landed guest-starring roles on “Will & Grace.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lynch and Rannells will appear on the same episode. Details on their roles have not been released but production is scheduled to begin this week.

Lynch recently won a Creative Arts Emmy for her role on the web series, “Dropping the Soap.” She also hosts the celebrity-filled game show, “Hollywood Game Night.” Rannells finished his role on the final season of HBO’s “Girls” this past spring.

Other stars on board for the reboot include the familiar faces of Harry Connick Jr., Minnie Driver and Bobby Cannavale. Tony Award winner Ben Platt will also guest star.

“Will & Grace” premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC. In preparation for the sitcom’s big return, “The Paley Center Salutes the Best of Will & Grace,” a retrospective special, will air on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m.

(Photo courtesy the Birchmere)