Come OUT St. Pete has something for everyone at their inaugural coming out

While the nation will celebrate National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11, Grand Central and the City of St. Petersburg are looking to celebrate for seven pride-filled days with a series of events for everyone across the LGBTQ spectrum.

Whether you are interested in LGBTQ film, food, festive drinks or just relaxing with friends, COSP has got you covered. All events are subject to change, and all films will be announced at a later date, so be sure to keep an eye on WatermarkOnline.com and ComeOutStPete.org for any updates.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Grand Central Market

9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Punky’s Bar and Grill, St. Petersburg

On the first Saturday of every month Grand Central puts its best on display in the parking lot of Punky’s. October’s Market is sure to have some great COSP merch to get you started for a week of fun.

Big Gay Busch Gardens Day

10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Tampa

Kori Stevens presents the 4th Annual Big GAY Gardens Day at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Get together with Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ community for a day at the park.

First Annual Over the Rainbow Grand Central Challenge

11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Grand Central District, St. Petersburg

Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to gather your team and meet at Punky’s for a day of challenges, drinking and friends. The game will take you all over Grand Central as you complete each challenge and have fun.

Sunday, Oct. 8

Metro Bedrox Reunion Sunset Beach Party

10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Sunset Beach Pavilion, Treasure Island

Get your sunscreen and beach towel ready because Metro Health, Wellness & Community is hosting a big beach party out at the pavilion at Sunset Beach.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Taste of Grand Central

All Day

Grand Central District, St. Petersburg

Time to see what all the mmm, mmm, mmm’s are about as select Grand Central bars and restaurants give you a taste of their best food and drinks.

National Coming OUT Day – Coming Out Stories

5:00-8:00 p.m.

LGBT Welcome Center, St. Petersburg

Oct. 11 is the official National Coming Out Day! Join Metro at the LGBT Welcome Center as LGBTQ community members share their own coming out stories.

TIGLFF Movie – After Louie

8:00-10:00 p.m.

Empath Partners in Care, St. Petersburg

The Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival presents After Louie, starring Alan Cumming at EPIC’s ASAP Campus.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Pre-Movie Red Carpet Party

5:00-7:00 p.m.

Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg

Before you head to North Straub for the Movie in the Park, live like the big stars and hit up the Museum of Fine Arts for a Hollywood-style, red carpet event party.

St. Petersburg Preservation’s Movie in the Park

6:00-9:00 p.m.

North Straub Park, St. Petersburg

Pack a picnic, grab a blanket and that special someone (if that special someone is your pup, bring them; this is a dog friendly event) and come out a free movie in the park brought to you by TIGLFF and St. Pete Preservation.

Red Hot After Party

9:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m.

Enigma Bar & Lounge, St. Petersburg

Enigma hosts a Movie in the Park after party featuring Voodoo house music with DJ Blaze, drink specials and no cover.

Friday, Oct. 13

Come OUT, Stay OUT LGBT Senior Resource Fair

9:00 a.m.-Noon

Sunshine Senior Center, St. Petersburg

The LGBT Elder initiative is organizing a vendor fair at the Sunshine Senior Center to bridge the services market and the LGBT elder community.

Metro’s Come OUT Youth Night

6:00-9:00 p.m.

LGBT Welcome Center, St. Petersburg

Metro Health, Wellness & Community is hosting a fun-filled get together for the LGBT youth of St. Pete at the Welcome Center.

Grand Central Zombie Pub Crawl

6:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m.

Grand Central District, St. Petersburg

With Halloween just around the corner, COSP is going to fill up the streets, restaurants and pubs with the living dead and party.

TIGLFF Movie: A Million Happy Nows and Saturday Church

8:00-10:00 p.m.

Location to be Announced, St. Petersburg

TIGLFF presents, in conjunction with COSP, the films A Million Happy Nows and Saturday Church at the AMC Sundial.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Bridging the Bay LGBTQ+ CommUnity March

10:00 a.m.-Noon

Grand Central District, St. Petersburg

COSP and Project No Labels are calling all Tampa Bay LGBTQ and supporting businesses, individuals and organizations to set their differences aside and a march through the Grand Central District as one cohesive unit for LGBTQ equality.

Grand Central Proud Festival

Noon-6:00 p.m.

Grand Central District, St. Petersburg

After marching through the streets of Grand Central, stay for a community street festival. Vendors who wish to participate can register through ComeOutStPete.org.

Come OUT Artwalk

5:00-9:00 p.m.

Arts Districts of St. Pete, St. Petersburg

On the second Saturday of every month studios and galleries across St. Pete open their doors to show off their art work for free. Join COSP as over 40 galleries and studios come together as one arts destination.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Come OUT Sunday Worship

10:00-11:00 a.m.

King of Peace MCC, St. Petersburg

COSP gathers at King of Peace MCC to celebrate and share pride and coming out through blended Christian faiths.

Bitches Who Brunch

Noon-2:00 p.m.

Punky’s Bar and Grill, St. Petersburg

Come out to Punky’s for great entertainment, brunch and drinks as they kick off the final day of COSP.

EQFL Family Values Picnic

2:00-6:00 p.m.

Gulfport Beach Park, Gulfport

Equality Florida and COSP are getting the community’s modern families together for a Family Values picnic in Gulfport Beach Park.

Come OUT St Pete T-Dance

4:00-11:30 p.m.

Flamingo Resort, St. Petersburg

Finish up the week at Flamingo Resort with COSP for a Sunday T-Dance.