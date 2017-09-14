139 colleges labeled ‘absolute worst’ for LGBT students

For the second year in a row, Campus Pride has released its national list of the “absolute worst” college campuses for LGBT students.

The list includes 139 colleges and universities, an increase from last year’s 102 campuses, that do not foster a safe environment for LGBT students, faculty and staff.

70 of these schools have received a Title IX religious exemption, which prohibits discrimination based on sex and gender identity, making transgender individuals particularly at risk. 32 schools have pending Title IX religious exemption requests.

Last year, 58 schools had Title IX religious exemptions and 17 schools had pending requests.

“The Shame List uncovers the religion-based bigotry that is unsafe, harmful and perpetuates harassment toward LGBTQ youth. Everyone has a right to know that these ‘absolute worst campuses for LGBTQ youth’ do exist and what they are doing to discriminate in policies, programs and practices,” Shane Windmeyer, Executive Director of Campus Pride, said in a statement. “That is what the Shame List does as a resource for youth and families – it gives them all the information to make the best decision for their young person, where they will be safe and feel welcomed.”

This year’s list includes Andrews University, Concordia University Irvine, Fresno Pacific University, Manhattan Christian College, University of Mobile and Vanguard University.

Some schools aren’t happy with the negative attention.

Campus Pride reports that campuses and those associated with these schools have tried to remove themselves from the listing or tried to block access to receive information from the U.S. Department of Education.

Other efforts include a letter sent to the U.S. Department of Education from an organization representing some of these campuses about the negative attention they have received from the list. A legal inquiry was also made to the U.S. Department of Education asking if schools could withdraw their Title IX exemption and then ask for the exemption at a later time.

Read the full list of schools here.