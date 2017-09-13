Armie Hammer drags James Woods for age-gap dating history

Armie Hammer went toe-to-toe with James Woods in defense of his upcoming gay drama, “Call Me By Your Name.”

The film, which is receiving Oscar buzz ahead of its Nov. 24 release, tells the story of a teenage boy (Timothée Chalamet) who falls in love with his father’s 24-year-old teaching assistant, played by Hammer.

Conservative out author Chad Felix Greene retweeted a link featuring Hammer reading five minutes of the novel by Andre Aciman.

“24 year old man. 17 year old boy. Stop,” Greene tweeted.

Stop. https://t.co/0IpoJYRaF5 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) September 11, 2017

Wood responded by tweeting, “As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA,” a reference to the pedophile and pederasty advocacy organization, North American Man/Boy Love Association.

As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA https://t.co/WqAnYxB604 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 11, 2017

Hammer spotted the tweet and clapped back by responding, “Didn’t you date a 19 year old when you were 60…….?”

Didn’t you date a 19 year old when you were 60…….? — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) September 11, 2017

In 2013 Woods, who was 66 at the time, dated 20-year-old Kristen Bauguess. He also reportedly started dating another woman, Ashley Madison, when she was 19 and he was 60 years old.

Actress Amber Tamblyn chimed in claiming that Woods attempted to hit on her and a friend when she was just 16 years old. A person tweeted Woods asking, “What makes a 24yo/17yo gay relationship inherently indecent but skeevy old guys trying to pick up a pair of 16 year old girls is okay?”

James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. “I’m 16” I said. “Even better” he said. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 11, 2017

Woods responded, “The first is illegal. The second is a lie.”

The first is illegal. The second is a lie. https://t.co/0jD1dvtInC — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 12, 2017

Tamblyn backed up her accusation with confirmation from her friend that the incident did occur.

Since I know people love to question the intengrity and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this, here you go. pic.twitter.com/rchYilrjuZ — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 12, 2017

Woods responded to the onslaught of criticism he was receiving on Twitter by saying he doesn’t care what liberals think on the matter.

Somebody told me the libs are yelping. Troll traffic is up. I don’t pay any attention really. I like Armie Hammer as an actor though. A lot. https://t.co/okSCVKeAnj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 12, 2017