Hillsborough, Pinellas special needs and general shelters to open ahead of Irma

Hillsborough County is issuing a voluntary evacuation for special-needs residents located in Evacuation Zone A starting Friday, Sept. 8, at 8 a.m. Two shelters will be opened to accommodate special-needs residents only. Residents can confirm evacuation zones at HCFLGov.net/StaySafe or call (813) 272-5900.

Hillsborough County strongly urges special-needs residents to observe to the voluntary evacuation notice.

The special-needs shelters will open at 8 a.m. and remain open until further notice. The special-needs shelters are at the following locations:

Strawberry Crest High School, 4691 Gallagher Road in Dover

SunDome at USF, 4202 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa

The special-needs shelters are only for residents with medical issues that require electricity assistance or cognitive issues that would not be supported in a general population shelter.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, at 8 a.m., Hillsborough County will open 14 shelters for residents in Evacuation Zone A whose homes are vulnerable to wind damage, as well as evacuees from other Florida counties who have been unable to find shelter elsewhere. Below is the list of shelters opening on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Middleton High School, 4801 N 22nd Street in Tampa

Simmons Career Center, 1202 W Grant Street in Plant City

Shields Middle School, 15732 Beth Shields Ways in Ruskin (Pet-Friendly)

Pizzo Elementary School, 11701 Bull Run in Tampa

Cypress Creek Elementary School, 400 19th Ave NE in Ruskin

Hammond Elementary School, 8008 N Mobley Road in Odessa

Sessums Elementary School, 11525 Ramble Creek Drive in Tampa

Bartels Middle School, 9020 Imperial Oak Blvd in Tampa (Pet-Friendly)

Brandon High School, 1101 Victoria Street in Brandon

Smith, Sgt. Paul Middle School, 14303 Citrus Pointe Drive in Tampa (Pet-Friendly)

Burnett Middle School, 1010 N Kingsway Road in Seffner (Pet-Friendly)

Valrico Elementary School, 609 South Miller Road in Valrico

Summerfield Crossings Elementary School, 11050 Fairway Meadow Road in Valrico

Greco Middle School, 6925 East Fowler Ave in Temple Terrace

Residents will not be permitted to enter the general shelters until 8 a.m. on Saturday.

In Pinellas County, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for all Level A and mobile home parks at 6 a.m. on Friday, September 8 in Pinellas County.

Additional evacuations up to Level C may be ordered to start on Saturday. Levels B and C may leave at residents’ choice prior to the order.

Open shelter locations are as follows:

Tarpon Springs Middle School (501 N. Florida Ave, Tarpon Springs)

Palm Harbor University High School (1900 Omaha St, Palm Harbor)

Dunedin Highland Middle School (70 Patricia Ave, Dunedin)

Oak Grove Middle School (1370 S. Belcher Rd, Clearwater)

Largo High School (410 Missouri Ave, Largo)

Gibbs High School (850 34th St. S., St. Petersburg)

John Hopkins Middle School (701 16th St. S., St. Petersburg)