Wedding Bells: NJ and Eric Holtz

After 20 years, these two lovebirds will tie the knot in a sweet September ceremony.

Often, wonderful things are born from tragedy. This is especially true for NJ Holtz, who, after spending many years alone after his partner was killed in a car accident, found his husband, Eric.

“I was alone for a while, but my friends told me time and time again that I had to get out there and meet other people,” says NJ. At the time, NJ lived in Long Island, N.Y., and was encouraged to join a gay bowling league in nearby Massapequa. There, they met. NJ’s sense of humor has often been a boon in times of trouble, so when his friend started introducing him to some of the members of the league, NJ said, “Is there a Jewish gay here looking to meet me?’

Eric immediately jumped up, “I am! I am!” he says. NJ thought Eric was funny and cute and NJ promised to call him. It took NJ six months to call Eric, but eventually he did. “I was beginning to give up on him,” says Eric, “but I’m glad I didn’t.” The two couldn’t be more different – Eric is quiet and reserved and NJ is outgoing and open. “Our differences made us realize our relationship could work,” admits Eric.

After 20 years of living together and having countless adventures, they decided to make it legal. They decided one night while watching a rerun of Will & Grace. “Being together was already a party,” they said. “We might as well throw one!” They chose September 16, 2017, as their wedding day.

Eric originally thought he’d leave the wedding planning to NJ, but at times he’s had to step in. “There were times we wanted to give up and just go on a cruise instead of having a wedding,” they said. But things worked out (as in weddings they often tend to), and the cruise became their honeymoon plan instead.

For Eric and NJ, getting married at their age and this far along into their relationship comes more as a legal necessity than anything else. “Marriage to us is more for being related as husbands to protect each other,” they said. Lengthy medical stays and other legal matters are top of mind for this mature couple. “More than anything, though, being partners is fun, but being married is ‘real’” to us,” they said. “We can’t wait.”

ENGAGEMENT DATE: January 16, 2017

WEDDING DATE: September 16, 2017

VENUE & CATERING: Westchester Country Club, Boynton Beach, Florida

FLOWERS: Orchids

COLORS: Black, white and red.

WEDDING SONG and ARTIST: “Finally” by CeCe Peniston

DJ: Dean the Dream

ATTIRE VENDORS: Men’s Wearhouse

OFFICIANT: Fred Wein, Notary Public

CAKE FLAVORS: Chocolate and Vanilla