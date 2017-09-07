Overheard: Woodstock closing, Queens get crowned and Southern gets crafty

If a tree falls at Woodstock

The Orlando City Bears finally found their new home at Woodstock and after a couple of weeks they announced the night would be postponed due a small fire.

Within a week, one of the owners of Woodstock made the announcement via Facebook that (The Fullmoon at) Woodstock Orlando will be officially closing the weekend of August 26th. We reached out to Kevin Naylor who cited several issues with the city regarding permitting and code violations. Unfortunately, (The Full Moon at) Woodstock Orlando never landed a loyal following as they often found themselves using the space for special events versus developing the typical bar/club theme nights.

Woodstock Orlando had several hiccups along the way since their initial announcement in 2014 when the remodeled happened. According to the owners they were able to recoup some of the money invested into the bar. They were able to liquidate several assets such as lighting and sound equipment being sold it to Southern Nights Orlando, perhaps for their new craft bar.

Orlando Queens get Crowned!

Orlando breeds a very special stock of drag entertainers and female illusionists. These ladies represent all over the world, whether it be from an insanely popular TV show or national pageants.

One the largest and most well known pageants is the Miss Continental Pageant in Chicago. Well into the late night hours of September 4th, Parliament House’s Shantell Dmarco was crowned as Miss Continental 2017 and local Orlando legend, Sassy Devine placed as first runner up.

Those crowns and sashes look great on you ladies, well done!

Something Crafty

It seems like it’s been several months when we first reported the owners of Southern Nights Orlando were working on a new concept bar. What was then called the Boutique Bar was set to be an LGBTQ Craft Cocktail bar. Time passed and construction stalled in the former furniture store around the corner from Southern Nights, where the bar is was said to be located.

Over the last few weeks construction has finally continued despite the rumored issues with permitting. The official announcement was made by owner Rick Kowalczyk, in a few weeks Southern Craft Orlando will be opening its doors. Offering craft cocktails and craft beers, the new bar will be nestled between the Milk District Crossfit & All Creatures Pet Grooming on the E. South Street side.