Orlando’s Overheard: Risky Tweeting and Keepin’ it Reel

Tweet at your own risk

A visiting assistant professor at the University of Tampa learned the hard way in late August that only the president can tweet nonsense and walk away unscathed.

Following the devastation causes by Hurricane Harvey, Sociology professor Kenneth L. Storey took to Twitter to announce that “I dont believe in instant karma but this kinda feels like it for Texas. Hopefully this will help them realize the GOP doesn’t care about them.”

Girl.

The school subsequently fired Storey following outrage, releasing in a statement that they “condemn the comments and the sentiment behind them, and understand the pain this irresponsible act has caused.”

Storey apologized, and told Tampa’s ABC affiliate that he was referring to the “GOP denial of climate change science and push to decrease funds from agencies that can help in a time like this.”

Storey said he didn’t “wish ill will upon any group,” noting that he hoped “all affected by Harvey recover quickly.”

Described by the Tampa Bay Times as a “longtime communication professor,” Gregg Bachman told the outlet that even though the tweet was “impulsive, immature and insensitive,” he “flinched at seeing a fellow professor fired amid blurry boundaries.” If there’s a policy prompting his firing, he basically wanted to see the receipts.

Receipts or no, tweet with caution.

Keepin’ it reel

The 28th annual Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival (TIGLFF) is quickly approaching, and the event’s looking to reel film buffs to the Museum of Fine Arts in Saint Pete.

The event is holding its launch party on September 16, with tickets on sale now.

“Spend the evening with your TIGLFF family, ProSuzy & friends, and check out the upcoming films for the 28th Annual Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival,” their announcement reads. “Enjoy delicious bites and one complimentary drink with ticket purchase, followed by cash bar.”

The deets:

Location: Museum of Fine Arts – St. Petersburg

Time: 6:30 – 9:30pm Enjoy the Night at The Museum of Fine Art

8:30 – 8:45pm Launch Party Program / Awards

Tickets: $45 preregistration and $55 at the door. (each ticket includes 1 free beverage, followed by cash bar)

Head to tiglff.com for more information about the upcoming festival, its launch party or to purchase tickets.

And really, who can say no to delicious bites and gay cinema? We’re ready for our close-up, Mr. DeMille.