Sentencing begins for Utah man convicted in husband’s arson death

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – A Utah judge is hearing arguments on whether a man going to prison in the death of his restaurateur-husband should have a chance at parole one day.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports a friend testified Tuesday that Craig Crawford grew increasingly delusional in the years before he set a house fire that killed his husband John Williams, a well-known LGBT pioneer in Salt Lake City.

Defense attorneys say a brain injury during a ski accident started Crawford’s downward spiral, but prosecutors say his methamphetamine use or HIV virus was likely to blame.

Crawford pleaded guilty to setting the couple’s house on fire in May 2016, shortly after Williams filed for divorce and unsuccessfully sought a restraining order.

Authorities say Crawford watered the plants outside while his husband screamed for help.