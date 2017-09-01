Fans react to a fake coming out tweet from Shawn Mendes

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
September 1, 2017
Shawn Mendes fans rallied together to stop a fake coming out tweet from spreading online.

“Guys my sexuality shouldn’t be anyone’s business. Yes, I’m gay and I’m proud,” the tweet reads.

The news soon led to the hashtag “ShawnComingOut” and some of his fans let it be known they didn’t care what the Canadian singer’s sexuality was.

Soon fans realized the tweet was fake and out of respect for Mendes insisted the message stop getting posted.

Mendes addressed the rumors in a Snapchat video and said he wasn’t offended by the fake tweet falsely saying he’s gay. Instead, the problem was that being gay is seen as something negative.

“Now I’m not frustrated because people were saying that I was gay at all. I have no problem with that because it wouldn’t make a difference to me,” Mendes says in the video. “I’m frustrated because in this day and age people have the audacity to write online that I’m gay as if it were a bad thing.”

(Image from Shawn Mendes’ Instagram page.)

