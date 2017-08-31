Wyoming’s biggest city will wait-and-see on LGBTQ discrimination ordinance

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – City council members in Wyoming’s largest city are holding off on plans to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Cheyenne council members say they want to see how the U.S. Supreme Court rules in a Colorado case involving a baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding.

Councilman Richard Johnson says if the court sides with the baker, nondiscrimination ordinances like the one proposed in Cheyenne would need to be rewritten.

Johnson tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that worries other council members who haven’t decided whether to support the ordinance.

The ordinance would make it illegal to fire employees or refuse to provide housing or other services on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.