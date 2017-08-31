Watermark Giveaway: “War on the Catwalk” with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 9 queens

The queens of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” – Season Nine have taken their new found fame on the road in the show “War on the Catwalk,” and the big event will be hosted by none other than our hometown queen, Trinity “The Tuck” Taylor.

“The Tuck” will be joined by Shea Coulee, Aja, Sasha Velour, Farrah Moan, Alexis Michelle and more at the Straz Center in Tampa Sept. 17 and The Plaza Live in Orlando Sept. 18.

We are giving away a pair to the Straz Center show and a pair to The Plaza Live show. In order to get entered all you have to do is comment below with which city you want to attend the show in, Tampa or Orlando.

We’ll choose a winner at random noon Sept. 12.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Tickets will be at available to pick up at the venue’s will call window the day of the show. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you.

Happy commenting and good luck!