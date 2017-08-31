Reese Witherspoon to produce film about Westboro Baptist Church

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
August 31, 2017
Comments: 0

Reese Witherspoon will be producing “This Above All,” a film based on the life of Megan Phelps-Roper, the granddaughter of Westboro Baptist Church founder Fred Phelps.

Phelps-Roper left the church in 2012 with her sister Grace and was excommunicated from her family. Since then, she has penned an upcoming book about her experiences in the church.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be based on her book and a New Yorker article by Adrian Chen.

The film will follow Phelps-Roper’s life as a child who started to picket funerals for soldiers, gay murder victims, AIDS victims and more at just five years old. As an adult, she became a strong media presence for the anti-gay church and was vocal on Twitter.

However, while advocating for the church on Twitter she came across people with different viewpoints who helped her change her beliefs.

Nick Hornby, known for the Oscar-nominated film “Brooklyn,” will pen the script. Marc Webb, known for his work on “The Amazing Spider-Man,” will direct.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

New doc honors owner of legendary gay bar
Matt Bomer criticized for taking film role as transgender woman
Disney, Fox threaten Georgia boycott if anti-gay bill is signed