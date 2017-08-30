Vogue Italia features same-sex kisses on September cover

Vogue Italia celebrates LGBT love on its September cover which features two, same-sex kisses.

One cover shows a male-on-male kiss with real life model couple Edoardo Velicskov and Pablo Rousson. Another cover shows a kiss between female models, Lily Aldridge and Vittoria Ceretti. The third cover features a straight kiss between Carla Boscono and Federico Spinas.

Italy has been a late bloomer when it comes to LGBT rights and was the last EU country to legalize same-sex unions in 2016.

Other Vogue covers have strived to be more inclusive. Vogue Paris included transgender model Hari Nef on its March cover. The American version of Vogue featured celebrity couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid on its cover as an example of a “gender fluid” couple. The magazine cover was widely criticized and Vogue apologized for its story.

View Vogue Italia’s covers below.