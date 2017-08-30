Vogue Italia features same-sex kisses on September cover

Vogue Italia celebrates LGBT love on its September cover which features two, same-sex kisses.
One cover shows a male-on-male kiss with real life model couple Edoardo Velicskov and Pablo Rousson. Another cover shows a kiss between female models, Lily Aldridge and Vittoria Ceretti. The third cover features a straight kiss between Carla Boscono and Federico Spinas.
Italy has been a late bloomer when it comes to LGBT rights and was the last EU country to legalize same-sex unions in 2016.
Other Vogue covers have strived to be more inclusive. Vogue Paris included transgender model Hari Nef on its March cover. The American version of Vogue featured celebrity couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid on its cover as an example of a “gender fluid” couple. The magazine cover was widely criticized and Vogue apologized for its story.
View Vogue Italia’s covers below.
#Repost @mertalas Thank you for having us ! ❤️ ・・・ B A C I O 💋 kiss is kiss 💥september issue of new Italian vogue with @lil.pabs and @e_velicskv ⭐ styled by @alastairmckimm 💥Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @gb65 💥#thenewvogueitalia #itsallaboutitaly #mertandmarcus @vogueitalia Hair @cyndiaharvey makeup @isamayaffrench sets @andrea_stanley_ #onelove
|| And here we are! That's the reason why I started modelling and the result of a long way to a new beginning🔥 Couldn't ask for anything better! So here is my first cover ever for @vogueitalia the biggest magazine in the world, with the muse @iosonomariacarlaboscono 🔥🇮🇹 shoot by the legendary @mertalas and @macpiggott ⭐️ styled by @alastairmckimm 💎 Editor in chief @efarneti Creative director @gb65 💙 #thenewvogueitalia #vogueitalia #mariacarlaboscono #mertandmarcus #federicospinas Hair @cyndiaharvey makeup @isamayaffrench @andrea_stanley_ 🤘🏽 Special thanks to the casting directors @pg_dmcasting and @samuel_ellis ⭐️🇮🇹 #dreamcometrue #loveislove #italiansdoitbetter #septemberissue ||