Ruby Rose called ‘disgusting human being’ for donating to Houston LGBT center

Ruby Rose’s contribution to an LGBT center in Houston for Hurricane Harvey relief was met with harsh criticism.

Musician Jack Antonoff announced he would be donating $10,000 to the Montrose LGBT Center which spurned Rose to announce she would match the donation.

“I’m going to match Jack and eat a banana while I donate 10 k to the LGBT center in Houston also,” Rose, 31, tweeted.

Some commentators took issue with Rose only donating to the LGBT community.

“This is sad… helping only one group. When the entire city needs help,” one user writes.

“So you are only willing to help out gay people suffering from the floods in Houston?!?!” reads another comment. “You are a disgusting human being.”

Rose took to Instagram to explain that the LGBT center doesn’t only help one community and would benefit all Hurricane Harvey victims.

“The LGBT center does not just help LGBT members in a crisis like, it does not discriminate people in need based on gender, sexuality, race or religion,” Rose writes. “It is one of the most inclusive organizations I can think of. It is not as though they check how gay you are on entry.”

“Unfortunately many organizations have in the past denied entry to people based on the above, however I am extremely proud to hear that Texans have joined forces in such a beautiful, heart warming way,” Rose continued.

She wrapped up her post by saying she’s realized that donating privately is “far more rewarding.”