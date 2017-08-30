Black AIDS Institute to honor Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox will be honored by the Black AIDS Institute during its 16th annual Heroes in the Struggle Presentation & Reception on Sept. 16 in Los Angeles.

Cox will be inducted into the Heroes in the Struggle Hall of Fame exhibit along with Vanessa Williams, Alfre Woodard, Gina Belafonte, Gina Brown and D.C. native Taraji P. Henson. Since 2002, the exhibit has added HIV/AIDS allies, public figures and people living with HIV/AIDS to its collection.

The 2017 ceremony theme will be “Black Men Honoring Black Women.” Ledisi will perform a musical tribute. Board member Jussie Smollett will host the festivities.

“At the age of fifteen, I began working with the Black AIDS Institute and I am proud to be a member of the Board of Directors,” Smollett said in a statement. “Although it is not spoken about like it used to, the AIDS epidemic is not over, especially in Black communities. I am humbled to pay tribute to these remarkable women in our community.”