‘Heathers’ reboot puts gay twist on the cult classic

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
August 29, 2017
The cult classic film “Heathers” is getting a modern makeover with a gay twist in the show’s first trailer.

In the remake, the Heathers clique includes Heather McNamara (Jasmine Mathews), a black lesbian, Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell), who identifies as gender-queer, and Heather Chandler (Melanie Field), a plus-size woman. Veronica Sawyer (Grace Victoria Cox) and her boyfriend J.D. (James Scully) will also be back to plot the Heathers murders.

Some of the old cast will be making appearances in the new series. Shannon Doherty, who played Heather Duke, will have a guest starring role.

“Heathers” premieres on the Paramount Network in 2018.

