Cazwell heads to Parliament House Orlando for Labor Day Weekend

(Above photo by Anthony Humphryes.)

Cazwell took YouTube by storm with the music video for his provocative brain candy, “Ice Cream Truck.” Currently the video has more than 5 million views, so this out “white dude” rapper has found quite a fan base, along with a bit of critical acclaim and commercial success. It’s no wonder with his unique sense of style, edgy lyrics and relevant social commentary on current issues that his fans are drooling for more.

Fans and newcomers alike will be able to experience Cazwell’s sexiness in person this Labor Day weekend as he takes over Parliament House for a live performance at the club’s New York Street Party. Watermark had the chance to catch up with him before the show to chat about his newest single, upcoming projects and what his fans can expect in Orlando.

Can you tell us how your latest song “Loose Wrists” came about?

Loose Wrists is pretty much a gay pride anthem for where we are in 2017. I want to talk about everything from the clown we have in the White House, to the cat-fishing online. I made the beat with Chris Bracco, who I also did “Ice Cream Truck” with.

You’ve got your own unique style in your videos as well as in your lyrics. Where do you get your fashion influence?

I pay close attention to fashion. Most of my influence comes from my friends to tell you the truth. I’m friends with a lot of designers and stylists, and we’re always talking about what we are wearing.

Who are your biggest musical influences?

Eminem, Madonna, MIA, David Bowie, Missy Elliot are definitely at the top of my list.

Do you have a new album coming out soon?

I’m going to be dropping a full length album in early 2018 but you can expect some more singles and videos before then.

Any other projects in the works we should be on the lookout for?

Yes! Peppermint from the most recent season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is a very good friend of mine and we have a duet EP dropping in October. We should be doing some touring at the beginning of the year, too! I’m really excited to work with her and tour with her.

You’ve got your own underwear line. Tell us more, and if we are going to get to see this firsthand at your upcoming show.

I did an “Ice Cream Truck” underwear line with Geoffrey Mac last summer. We actually sold out so I don’t even have anymore! People have been asking so I think I’m just going to do a jockstrap line next. Stay tuned.

It had to be a good time making your music video for “Ice Cream Truck”. Are there any behind-the-scenes stories you can share with us about the making of the video?

Damn! Look at you with your horny ass questions! [laughs] All the guys on “Ice Cream Truck” were my friends and we all worked in the same clubs together so no, nothing too scandalous. Sorry to disappoint you. Actually, a lot of the guys in the “Ice Cream Truck” video were dating each other at the time, too. I was dating the guy that had my name tattooed on his chest.

Were there any of your songs that surprised you with their success?

Yes, “Ice Cream Truck” was definitely a surprise. I wasn’t really crazy about that song when I recorded it. I thought it was just a very simple song that was kind of catchy. The video for that song is obviously what took it to the next level but I never expected such a heavy reaction.

What can your fans expect from your upcoming show in Orlando? Any surprises?

I’m really looking forward to my performance in Orlando! It’s one of my favorite places to play and always has been. People know how to have a good time there. You can expect me to have a couple dancers with me and lace outfits! [laughs] And I’m going to be doing a lot of songs I haven’t done in a while.

Your music videos are full of beautiful men so we have to ask – are you single?

Yes, I am definitely single. [laughs] I’m not really dealing with anybody right now. I’m dating my fans.

Cazwell performs at Parliament House’s New York Street Party in Orlando on Sept. 2. Check out cazwell.com for more tracks, videos and tour dates.