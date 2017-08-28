Alaska joins VH1 horror reality series ‘Scared Famous’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Alaska has joined VH1’s horror reality series, “Scared Famous.”

VH1 is bringing together its most outrageous reality stars to stay in a mansion in Savannah, Georgia, known as one of the most haunted cities in America. The stars will compete in a series of horror movie-themed challenges to win the grand prize of $100,000 to donate to their favorite charity.

Just… #ScaredFamous Coming October 23 to @vh1 A post shared by Alaska (@theonlyalaska5000) on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:44am PDT

Alaska will be joined by Tiffany “New York” Pollard (“I Love NY”), Don Benjamin (“America’s Next Top Model”), Drita D’Avanzo (“Mob Wives”), Erica Mena (“Love & Hip Hop”), Eva Marcille (“America’s Next Top Model”), Miss Nikki Baby (“Love & Hip Hop Hollywood”), Safaree Samuels (“Love & Hip Hop Hollywood”), Sky (“Black Ink Crew”) and Yung Joc (“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta”).

Rapper Redman will serve as the “Master of Scare-a-Monies,” aka the host of the show.

“Scared Famous” premieres Oct. 23 at 9 p.m.