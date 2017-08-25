Obama endorses second mayoral candidate since leaving office: St. Petersburg’s Rick Kriseman

By : Ryan Williams-Jent
August 25, 2017
Former President Barack Obama endorsed Aug. 25 only his second candidate in a mayoral race since leaving office: St. Petersburg’s current mayor, Rick Kriseman.

“As mayor of St. Petersburg, Rick Kriseman has taken on big challenges to move St. Pete forward,” President Obama said. “From raising the minimum wage and fighting for equality, to bold leadership on climate change, Rick was a great ally on the priorities of my administration. I strongly endorse Rick Kriseman as the only choice for continued progress for St. Petersburg.”

Obama joins progressives like Congressman Charlie Crist, Sen. Bill Nelson and the Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County in endorsing the city’s current mayor.

You can read more about the August 29 election in our detailed coverage of the upcoming Rick Race.

Ryan Williams-Jent

