Miracle of Love receives grant from The Contigo Fund to expand support group

ORLANDO | Miracle of Love, Inc. announced in a press release Aug. 25 that they were awarded a funding grant by The Contigo Fund. The release did not specify the amount of the grant.

The grant was provided to help Miracle of Love better serve monolingual Spanish-speaking Central Floridians living with and affected by HIV. Miracle of Love is the only Central Florida organization to offer a social support network for monolingual Spanish speakers with HIV.

Latidos, meaning “heartbeat,” was established at the beginning of the year with funding from the HIV 360 Fellowship, a capacity-building fellowship program with the Human Rights Campaign made possible with support from the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Miracle of Love created Latidos to fill a gap in social support within the Spanish speaking community. The Contigo Fund grant will allow Miracle of Love to bring on a designated coordinator to help build capacity in the group, according to the press release.

These programs are a necessity in a group that has seen an increase of HIV transmission within Latino MSMs by 24 percent over the last decade, according to The Center for Disease Control.

Established in 1991, Miracle of Love’s mission is to provide comprehensive, multicultural HIV/AIDS care, education and prevention services that are effective and responsive to the Central Florida communities.

For more information on Latidos, or any of the other services provided by Miracle of Love, visit MiracleOfLoveInc.org.