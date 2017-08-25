Ex-worker accuses Cheesecake Factory of sex discrimination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A former dishwasher at a Cheesecake Factory in Rhode Island is suing the restaurant, alleging his managers allowed him to be sexually harassed by a male co-worker.

The Providence Journal reports Jessie Ross alleges the restaurant discriminated against him because he’s a heterosexual male and retaliated against him when he complained about the harassment.

Ross alleges he was repeatedly touched inappropriately by the co-worker last year and asked management to take action, but was told that many staff members are gay and such behavior is tolerated.

He says that when he pressed the issue, his manager fired him.

Ross is accusing the California-based restaurant chain of violating state labor laws by allowing the harassment to occur.

A restaurant spokeswoman says all concerns raised by staff members are “properly investigated.”