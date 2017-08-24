Watermark Giveaway: A pair of tickets to the EDM concert “LIFE IN COLOR – X Tour” at the Central Florida Fairgrounds

Are you ready for the biggest dance party of your life? Watermark wants to send you and a guest to LIFE IN COLOR‘s “X Tour” at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Sept. 2 at 7:00 p.m.

LIFE IN COLOR is a live EDM concert that transports fans into the ultimate mind blowing, head bumping and heart pumping experience! Featuring the worlds biggest DJ’s, soaring aerial acts, stilt walkers, contortionists and fire shows…leading up to the ever so famous PAINT BLAST! So make sure you wear white because, at LIFE IN COLOR, you are the canvas!

To enter, simply comment below with your favorite color.

We’ll choose a winner at random noon Aug. 30.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please check your calendar and be sure you are able to attend the event before entering to win. One comment per user. Multiple comments will be deleted. Tickets will be at the Watermark office in Orlando and can be picked up anytime during business hours. Please check your user account and be sure it’s attached to an email you check frequently, as that is the only way we have to contact you.

Happy commenting and good luck!