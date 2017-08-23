Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas endorse Rick Kriseman for Mayor

St. Petersburg | The Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County have endorsed Mayor Rick Kriseman for re-election ahead of the Aug. 29 primary.

The organization, devoted to “advancing equal rights for all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity,” is a Democratic organization that partners with the Democratic party to “support fair-minded Democratic leaders and candidates” supportive of their mission.

“Our organization’s strength comes from Pinellas County lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) and allied Democrats working together” to achieve their goals, the chapter’s bylaws read. The endorsement mark’s the fourth time the Stonewall Democrats have endorsed Kriseman: four years ago for mayor, and twice for his previous terms in the Florida House of Representatives.

“Rick Kriseman has consistently been a champion for equality. As a St. Petersburg City Council member, he signed the first City Proclamation supporting the St. Pete Pride event—even when the city’s mayor (Rick Baker) would not,” the endorsement began.

“As mayor, he initiated important measures that moved the city’s Municipal Equality Index from 66 to 100,” it continues. “Early in the marriage equality discussion, Mayor Kriseman signed the Freedom to Marry Pledge. Three months after taking office, he expanded the bereavement leave provision to include paid leave for the family members of domestic partners, equal to the family members of married couples.”

The endorsement further cites that under Rick Kriseman, St. Petersburg revised its Non-Discrimination and Harassment Policy, which included the addition of language that defined “gender discrimination in terms of sexual self-identity.”

The organization noted that following the tragic massacre at Pulse Nightclub last year, the anti-gay hate crime which claimed the lives of 49 people and injured 53 more, Kriseman implemented the “necessary safeguards to ensure St. Pete Pride was able to continue.”

“Mayor Rick Kriseman has spent his entire career working to protect all people, regardless of race, religion or sexual orientation and gender identity,” Stonewall Democrats President Susan McGrath said. “At a time when there is much division and hate going on in our country, it has never been more important to have leaders at all levels that respect and work to protect everyone. We strongly urge voters who care about equality to support Mayor Rick Kriseman.”

Kriseman responded to the endorsement, noting that he was proud to have received it. He called the Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas a group that “tirelessly advocates for equality for all in St. Petersburg.”

“At a time when LGBTQ rights are being rolled back in Washington and other states,” Mayor Kriseman said, “I’ll always fight to move our city forward. St. Pete can never go backward on equality.”

You can learn more about the Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas, including about their endorsed candidates, at StonewallPinellas.org.