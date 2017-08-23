Florida stripper arrested in Key West after murdering boyfriend suspected of being cannibal

Key West, Fla. | A Tampa stripper was arrested in Key West Aug. 14 after a bizarre altercation with a 67-year-old man, believed to be the stripper’s boyfriend, that left one of them in jail and the other dead.

Justin Calhoun, 24, listed in jail records as female and homeless, was arrested for attempted second-degree murder Aug. 15 after attacking Mark Brann, 67, in his Key West home, according to the Miami Herald.

Calhoun said she and Brann had a sexual relationship, according to a Key West police report, and that the two began arguing because Calhoun suspected Brann was a “cannibal.”

Brann became upset from Calhoun’s accusation and grabbed a gun that had been in the bedroom with them. They both began to fight for the gun, according to the report.

Calhoun told the cops the gun fired but no one was injured by the bullet. Calhoun said he grabbed a pen and stabbed Brann in both eyes, then picked up a piece of wood which broke off from the dresser during the fight and stuffed it into Brann’s mouth “to silence him,” according to the report.

Calhoun “stomped” on the piece of wood to lodge it in Brann’s mouth and then grabbed one of the drawers from the broken dresser and hit Brann with it, the report said.

The report goes on to say that Calhoun locked the bedroom door to keep Brann’s roommate out, then Calhoun grabbed her money and backpack and jumped out the bedroom window while naked.

Brann was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, where he later died from his injuries.

Calhoun was caught by police several hours later and admitted that her actions went beyond self-defense, according to the report.

Calhoun is being held at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Miami Herald, Calhoun is being kept in a private cell in the male wing of the Dentition Center since she self-identified as female. She is being held without bond.