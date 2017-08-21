St. Vincent will direct female version of ‘Dorian Gray’

St. Vincent, real name Annie Clark, will direct a female version of Oscar Wilde’s “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new adaptation will make Gray, an attractive, narcissistic man who never ages, a female. David Brike, known for the thriller “Elle,” will pen the script.

This will be Clark’s feature directorial debut. She directed a segment of the all-female directed horror anthology, “XX,’ which premiered at Sundance 2017.

The 34-year-old musican has stated that she does not identify as straight or gay and was recently in a relationship with model, Cara Delevingne.

“The Picture of Dorian Gray” has been adapted many times over the years first in 1945 by MGM. The latest release starred Ben Barnes and Colin Firth in 2009.