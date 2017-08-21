Chilean president to introduce same-sex marriage bill

By : MICHAEL K. LAVERS of the Washington Blade, courtesy of the National LGBT Media Association
August 21, 2017
Chilean President Michelle Bachelet next week will formally introduce a bill that will extend marriage to same-sex couples.

The Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation, a Chilean LGBT advocacy group, in a press release said Bachelet will introduce the measure on Aug. 28.

The group in 2012 filed a lawsuit with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on behalf of three same-sex couples who are seeking marriage rights in the South American country. Bachelet’s government agreed to introduce a marriage and adoption bill as part of an agreement it reached with the Movement for Homosexual Integration and Liberation in June 2016.

La Tercera, a Chilean newspaper, on Sunday reported it remains unclear whether the bill that Bachelet will introduce will also extend adoption rights to same-sex couples.

Chile’s civil union law took effect in 2015.

