Watermark Third Thursday

By : Jake Stevens
August 18, 2017
Watermark’s Third Thursday at Fairvilla. Funds go to Pug Rescue. Ad Pop award presented to Parliament House, received by Darcel Stevens. Performances by Phantasmagoria

