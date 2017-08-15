Come Out With Pride announces 2017 theme

Orlando | Come Out With Pride (COWP) announced their 2017 pride theme, #KeepDancingOrlando, in a statement August 15, 2017. The press release states what began as a movement last year in response to the Pulse tragedy will continue to heal and build unity in our community.

“While more than a year has passed, the loss of those taken from us on June 12 is still felt everyday,” said COWP Board President, Brian Riha, in the statement. “Yet despite all the negativity and hatred we witness in the news everyday, the people of Orlando know that love, kindness and respect towards others is the right path. #KeepDancingOrlando will honor the memories of the 49 by showing that we will prevail.”

The official pride event will take place at Downtown Orlando’s Lake Eola on Saturday, October 14, 2017. Attendees are expected to exceed 150,000 from Central Florida and beyond.

COWP’s partnering sponsor, special events and entertainment lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.