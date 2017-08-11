Aaron Carter gets emotional in front of crowd at Hamburger Mary’s in Brandon

Tampa-born Aaron Carter crooned, crushed and cried from the stage last night at Hamburger Mary’s in Brandon—and hey, there’s video!

Ever the social media aficionado, Carter had previously announced his first performance since his heartfelt coming out on Twitter via Facebook. “Looking forward to seeing all my fans in my hometown of Tampa Bay Aug. 10 at Hamburger Mary’s Brandon​,” Carter had written, calling his upcoming performance an “intimate evening and pop up acoustic showcase.”

From the video, it appeared to be just that.

“I just want to say thank you so much for all your love and your support with the LGBT community and my announcement. It means a lot,” Carter said to cheers.

“Yes – I am a bisexual man,” he said amidst even louder cheers, before pointing out his crushes on the floor. “It is what it is, I am who I am.”

He then premiered a new song called “Hard to Love,” which Carter said was written about his relationship with his now ex-girlfriend. It isn’t featured on the video, but he did offer a hearty “Bye, Felicia!”

A choked-up Carter also thanked fans for their support amidst apparent tears, and we’ve got all the feels. Welcome to the family, Aaron.

The full video can be seen below, via TMZ: