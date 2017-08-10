Hulu picks up show based on RuPaul’s life

Hulu has picked up a TV series based on RuPaul’s life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project, tentatively titled “Queen,” will feature half-hour episodes based on RuPaul’s life from club kid to drag superstar. It will be set in New York City during the Reagan era.

Wonder Bros TV, World of Wonder and J.J. Abrams’ production company, Bad Robot, will produce the series. Gary Lennon (Power) will pen the script.

No casting details have been released but RuPaul has been vocal that he would love for Willow Smith to play him in a biopic.

Born in San Diego, Ru moved to Atlanta to study performing arts. Later, he went to New York City and became a well-known figure in the club kid scene.