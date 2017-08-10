8.10.17 Publisher’s Desk

I never understood sports as a child. I played baseball from tee-ball to high school, but always under the shadow of much more talented siblings. When it came time to pick the all-star teams at the end of each season their names were at the top of the list, whereas mine wasn’t on it at all. “Sorry Ricky. We only have room for 13, but if we could add one more player you would be on the team,” was a familiar sentiment I received when the team rosters were announced.

I don’t begrudge them their spot on the top of the heap. They earned it. My brother Jimmy, as I called him back then, was a superstar. To say we didn’t have a lot of money growing up would be a gross understatement. Our extracurricular activities were whatever we could find to do at the park or whatever mischief we could get into. Someone from the Braes Bayou Little League saw Jimmy throwing rocks in a park when he was nine years old and demanded he join the league. They paid his entry fee and bought him a glove. Thus began my family’s love affair with the sport.

My brother Jason was next in line and he proved the Claggetts weren’t a one hit wonder. He made it to the top of every team he played for and continues to do so 30 years later. If I didn’t love him so much I would hate him, but we’ll talk more about that later.

The hardest part about growing up mediocre in an otherwise rockstar sports family was the popularity effect. The better you were on the field, the more popular you were off the field. Although I was never picked on like some of the kids who didn’t play well —my brothers would never allow that to happen —I was never really part of the cool kids either. I didn’t like that dynamic so I took an interest in other things. I wanted to play soccer at one point, but that was too sissy for Texas in the ‘80s. My parents were awesome and let me take tap dance and ballet for a little while. I tried my hand at drums and volleyball as well.

Late in middle school I found my niche: education. I was good at learning. This discovery only took me further away from enjoying sports of any kind. When I went to college I outright resented sports. The best scholarship my school gave for education was a full-tuition scholarship. It came with many requirements, including a 3.0 or higher GPA and an unbelievable amount of community service hours. I was also responsible for coming up with my own room and board, which I am still paying for. Athletes, on the other hand, got full rides with extra spending cash and little responsibility for education.

This negativity toward sports all changed for me in my late 20s. I was at the Lava Lounge, now The Hammered Lamb, and overheard one of the owners mention he was sponsoring a team in the Central Florida Softball League. These guys were super cool and I wanted to be cool, so I stopped and asked if I could play. They laughed at first —I was a bit of a drunk in those days —but agreed in the end to give me a shot.

It turns out my mediocrity was welcome on the Lava Lounge Lizards. Shortly after I joined the team, my brother Jason went through a divorce from his wife. He was looking for an outlet and the league welcomed him as well. Being able to play on the same team brought us closer together. As I mentioned earlier, he rises to the top in sports so we aren’t on the same team anymore. However, he still plays in the LGBTQ league. That’s what is so great about LGBTQ sports: they accept you. I have built the strongest friendships of my life through the Central Florida Softball League.

The Suncoast Softball League and Central Florida Softball League have had such an amazing impact on the LGBTQ community and its allies that we have decided to honor their milestone anniversaries in this issue. Former editor Steve Blanchard returns to tell this story.

