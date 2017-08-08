St. Johns County GOP chair, school board member discuss transgender bathroom lawsuit

The St. Johns County School Board has publicly stated they will not be commenting in regard to an ongoing lawsuit filed by Lambda Legal on behalf of a transgender high school student who wishes to be able to use the bathroom that aligns with his gender identity. However, one board member does not seem to be in line with that stance.

In a recent email sent by St. Johns County Republican Party Chairman Bill Korach, St. Johns County School Board member Tommy Allen is looking to stir up conservative opposition to the lawsuit.

The email, which is titled “LBGT Bullies Sue St Johns Schools to Force Transgender Bathrooms,” begins “[Allen] asked me to get the word out to St. Johns families, that the school district is being sued to force the schools to adopt a transgender bathroom policy.”

The email goes on to say that the St. Johns County School District is opposed to changing the policy and asks concerned parents to contact Allen. Korachmisgenders the trans teen throughout the email and calls him a part of “a tiny number of people confused about their gender.”

In an interview with The St. Augustine Record, Allen stated he did not contact Korach but that Korach contacted him. Allen also denies that he requested the email be sent out, saying that the introductory sentence in Allen’s email was “incorrect.”

According to The Record, Korach, who states he has been in contact with Allen, says between 80 and 100 emails have been sent to Allen opposing a policy change.