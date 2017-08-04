‘Will & Grace’ revival gets renewed for second season

The “Will & Grace” revival hasn’t even aired yet but it has already earned itself a 13-episode order for a second season.

CNN reports that NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt made the announcement at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Thursday.

“There’s been such an outpouring of love from the fans,” Greenblatt said. “We’re a very grateful network and we’re more than thrilled to have this show for a minimum of two seasons.”

The core four of Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally are all set to return. McCormack called the decision to sign on for season two “a no-brainer.”

Debra Messing described the cast’s first table read to Variety saying “it felt like coming home.”

“We laughed so hard. For the last year, it’s been a confusing time and I haven’t laughed very much, and to come back together and to laugh out loud and to be surprised by one another and to have new stories to tell and to have another opportunity to do it, it’s a no brainer,” Messing told Variety.

The first season of the revival was already upped from a 12-episode run to 16.

“Will & Grace” premieres Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC.