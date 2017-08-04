Lady Gaga kicks off ‘Joanne’ tour with message for LGBT rights

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
August 4, 2017
Comments: 0

Share this story:

Tags:, , , ,

Lady Gaga kicked off the first night of her “Joanne” world tour with a message for LGBT equality.

While performing in Vancouver, Lady Gaga noticed a rainbow flag off stage on the floor. She asks security to bring her the flag and then holds it up proudly.

“Needless to say, I have a lot to say about this issue,” Lady Gaga says.

“But the most important thing I have to say about it is that everyone’s gotta love each other,” she added quoting her own lyrics. “You gotta stop throwing stones at your sisters and your brothers. Cause it wasn’t that long ago that we were all just living in the jungle.”

The pop star then launched into a performance of her song, “Come to Mama” on the piano with a group of rainbow-clad dancers joining her on stage.

Lady Gaga, who identifies as bisexual, has been a longtime supporter of the LGBT community. One of her more recent displays of solidarity was tweeting President Donald Trump after he announced a ban on transgender people in the military.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Lady Gaga delivers a show big on flash and inclusiveness
Tampa Bay Times, ‘Love Is Love’ comic among GLAAD Media Award nominees
Lady Gaga announces release date for new album “Joanne”