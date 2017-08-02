‘Roseanne’ revival to include nine-year-old ‘gender creative’ character

The “Roseanne” revival is casting for a gender-fluid character, ShowBiz 411 reports.

In the reboot, Darlene (played by lesbian actress Sara Gilbert) and David (Johnny Galecki) now have two children, a 14 or 15-year-old daughter named Harris and a nine-year-old child named Mark.

Casting for Mark is for someone who appears “sensitive and effeminate” and “displays qualities of both young female and male traits.”

“Roseanne” has tackled LGBT issues before with the episode “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” which featured a lesbian kiss between Roseanne and another woman at a gay bar.

This would be one of the few representations of a gender-fluid character on a TV show. Non-binary actor Asia Kate Dillon plays a non-binary character on the Showtime series, “Billions.” Netflix’s “Degrassi: Next Class” also has a character Yael, who comes out as non-binary.

“Roseanne” returns with the full cast including Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sarah Chalke in 2018.