‘Call Me By Your Name’ trailer showcases passionate summer affair

A steamy summer romance begins in the countryside of Italy in the trailer for the upcoming film, “Call Me By Your Name.”

24-year-old American scholar Oliver (Armie Hammer) comes to Italy to stay at a professor (Michael Stuhlbarg)’s villa to assist him. The professor’s 17-year-old son Elio (Timothée Chalamet) finds himself falling for the older man who appears to share the same attraction.

The film, based on the novel by André Aciman, was a hit at Sundance Film Festival and is expected to be an Oscars contender. Luca Guadagnino, known for “I am Love” and “A Bigger Splash,” directs.

“Call Me By Your Name” hits theaters Nov. 24.

Watch the trailer below.