New animated short film is about young gay love and the internet is going crazy for it

A new animated short film was released on YouTube yesterday and it is hitting everyone in the feels.

“In a Heartbeat,” created by Beth David and Esteban Bravo, was produced by Ringling College of Art and Design and has already generated nearly 3 million views.

This film, which is just over four minutes long, is absent of any dialogue or narration and shows how powerful true emotion can be, especially for those not yet comfortable with who their heart chases after.

“In a Heartbeat” is about a closeted boy who runs the risk of being outed by his own heart after it pops out of his chest to chase down the boy of his dreams.

The response to the film has been overwhelmingly positive on social media.

This animated short is breaking barriers and I love it so much😍/ https://t.co/ukPuOVW1o6 — Andy Lee (@freadom17) August 1, 2017

*has a powerpoint due tomorrow* *rewatches in a heartbeat for the 186th time* — ray ❄️ (@victuurei) August 1, 2017

In A Heartbeat is the best way to explain what love is whenever someone will ask. pic.twitter.com/dVMzWf7DJL — Kyle Valdez (@scissordanger) August 1, 2017

Animated short film In a Heartbeat (dir. Beth David and Esteban Bravo) saved 2017. pic.twitter.com/gGSDbOPaKl — tessa (@sherlockify) August 1, 2017

This animated short “In A Heartbeat” is so incredible Simple things like this LGBTQ+ love story are so important 🌈https://t.co/bHiFKDfry8 — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) August 1, 2017

Get your tissues ready and watch the film below.