New animated short film is about young gay love and the internet is going crazy for it

By : Natalia Caballero
August 1, 2017
Comments: 0

A new animated short film was released on YouTube yesterday and it is hitting everyone in the feels.

“In a Heartbeat,” created by Beth David and Esteban Bravo, was produced by Ringling College of Art and Design and has already generated nearly 3 million views.

This film, which is just over four minutes long, is absent of any dialogue or narration and shows how powerful true emotion can be, especially for those not yet comfortable with who their heart chases after.

“In a Heartbeat” is about a closeted boy who runs the risk of being outed by his own heart after it pops out of his chest to chase down the boy of his dreams.

The response to the film has been overwhelmingly positive on social media.

Get your tissues ready and watch the film below.

 

Natalia Caballero

