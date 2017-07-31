Salt Lake City mayor’s post-Pulse security costs raising questions

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – More than a year has passed since Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski was appointed two personal bodyguards in wake of the massacre at Pulse in Orlando.

The Deseret News reported July 28 some City Council members think it may be time to evaluate the cost of the security detail and whether it’s necessary.

Documents the Deseret News obtained through a public records request state since its inception in June 2016, Biskupski’s security team has cost roughly $163,000, including the salaries of two full-time officers of $58,811 and $66,185, overtime costs of $24,400, and travel reimbursements of $13,663.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown says he “absolutely” believes Biskupski’s security is necessary.

Biskupski has made national headlines for being Salt Lake City’s first openly gay mayor.