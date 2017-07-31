Laverne Cox fires back at comedian who joked about killing trans women

By : MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 31, 2017
Comments: 0

Laverne Cox took to Twitter to condemn stand-up comedian Lil Duval for making transphobic and violent comments while a guest on radio show “Breakfast Club.”

Host DJ Envy asked Duval how he would feel if he discovered he was sleeping with a transgender woman.

“This might sound messed up and I don’t care. She dying,” Duval responds.

Host Charlamagne Tha God told Duval he couldn’t kill transgender women and Duval replied, “I didn’t say I was gonna kill transgenders. I said, if one did that to me, and they didn’t tell me, I’mma be so mad I’d probably kill them.”

When the hosts urge him to be “politically correct” Duval says that as a comedian he doesn’t have to be.

“That’s the good thing I like about being me,” Duval says. “I can say what I want and do what I want and people understand where I’m coming from. They understand I’m not coming from a place of malice. They know I’m just speaking my mind.”

Cox responded to Duval’s comments by explaining how detrimental they are to the transgender community.

Activist April Reign, who started the #OscarsSoWhite in 2016, started the hashtag #BreakfastClubBoycott after the hosts didn’t reprimand Duval’s statements and laughed along.

A few days before Duval’s interview, Janet Mock was a guest on the show to discuss her book “Surpassing Certainty: What My Twenties Taught Me.”

Duval’s comments start at the 6:28 mark.

Share this story:

MARIAH COOPER OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION

Previous Post

Next Post

Posts Related to this Article

Celebrities react to Trump’s transgender military ban
Janet Mock says Caitlyn Jenner doesn’t represent transgender community
Oregon students could face expulsion for racially charged, transphobic video