Balance Tampa Bay’s 3rd Annual Masquerade Ball was a black (and white) tie affair

By : Jeremy Williams
July 31, 2017
What’s black and white and was the talk of Tampa on July 28? The answer is Balance Tampa Bay’s Third Annual Masquerade Ball at The RITZ Ybor.

Tampa Bay came out— dressed to the nines— to dance, mingle and to eat cake. Global superstar DJ Toy Armanda, all the way from the Philippines, kept the music pumping and the dance floor filled with masked strangers.

The theme for the evening, Black & White, showed in most everyone’s attire except in the amazingly decorative masks worn. Many chose to use their masks as a canvas to show some color and individuality.

Proceeds raised from Balance Tampa Bay’s masked event went to benefit Empath Partners In Care (EPIC), one of the largest HIV/AIDS service providers in the state of Florida.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.

Jeremy Williams

