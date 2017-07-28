YouTuber comes out to five-year-old brother

By : Mariah Cooper OF THE WASHINGTON BLADE, COURTESY OF THE NATIONAL LGBT MEDIA ASSOCIATION
July 28, 2017
YouTuber OliverVlogss came out as gay to his five-year-old brother in a sweet video that has gone viral.

Oliver Potter, 20, starts the video by asking his little brother Alfie what he thinks about love.

“Do you think ― boy, girl, marriage, baby?” Potter asks.

He then asks Alfie if he’s noticed that his older brother has never had a girlfriend.

“How would it make you feel if I married a man?” Potter says to Alfie whose face lights up.

“If you did, it would be so cool. I saw in one movie, a man was in love with another man – and everyone was saying ‘cool,’” Alfie responds.

The brothers also discuss the option of adoption for Potter to have kids. It’s a concept Alfie is on board with.

“Love means love,” Alfie proclaims towards the end of the video.

The adorable interaction has almost half a million views.

Watch below.

