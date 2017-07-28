Suspect in arson at Phoenix LGBT youth center identified

PHOENIX (AP) – Authorities have identified a suspect in an arson that damaged a Phoenix LGBT youth center.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say recovered video evidence shows a man pouring liquid on the floor of the one.n.ten center on July 12 and then stepping outside just before a room goes up in flames.

Authorities say they’re looking for the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Darren William Beach Jr.

Youth center officials say Beach was a participant in their program, but aged out of eligibility when he turned 25.

The one.n.ten center serves lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth ages 14 to 24.

It lost electronic equipment, food, camping equipment and other items in the fire.

The center now is using a temporary facility at the Parsons Center for Health and Wellness in downtown Phoenix.